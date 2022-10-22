D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,600 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,424 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0607 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

