D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,863 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 303,121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

