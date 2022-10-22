D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 906 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

