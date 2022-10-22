D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $207,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

