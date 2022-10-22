D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $62,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 818,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

