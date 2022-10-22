D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

