Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 780,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

