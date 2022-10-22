DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.62. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

