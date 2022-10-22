DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

