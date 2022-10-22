e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $170,681.02 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.