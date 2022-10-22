Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEV opened at $9.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

