Element Wealth LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

