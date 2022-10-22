Element Wealth LLC Purchases 3,946 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,121.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.