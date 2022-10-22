Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

