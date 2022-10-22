Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.06.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

