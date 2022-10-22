EULAV Asset Management Acquires 162,497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,547.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,497 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

