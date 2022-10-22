EULAV Asset Management Has $16.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.69.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

