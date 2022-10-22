EULAV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.52.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

