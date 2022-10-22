Evercore ISI Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $183.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.23 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.