Evolution Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,780.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,865.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

