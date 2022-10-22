F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,822 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

