Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,815 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.