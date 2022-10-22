Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly Stock Up 5.3 %

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,920.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,920.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.37 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

