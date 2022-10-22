Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

