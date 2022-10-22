First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

