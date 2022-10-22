First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.