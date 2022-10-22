Forte Asset Management LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,629 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

