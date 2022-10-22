FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.00 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

