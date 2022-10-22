GenTrust LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

