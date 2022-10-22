HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $235,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HealthStream by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.93 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $670.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

