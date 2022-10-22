Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

