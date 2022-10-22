Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

