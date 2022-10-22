HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

