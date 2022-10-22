IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

