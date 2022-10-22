Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $131.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.73 and a 1 year high of $194.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

