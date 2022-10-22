Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

PSCH stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $194.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

