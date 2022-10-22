Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

