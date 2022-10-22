Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48.

