Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 682,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,617,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

