J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.