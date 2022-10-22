Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

