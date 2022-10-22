Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

