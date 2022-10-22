Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

