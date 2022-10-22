Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 12,887 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

