Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.45. Li Auto shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 262,316 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

