Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

