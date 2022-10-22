MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

