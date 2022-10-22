Maxwell Simkoff Sells 245,664 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,467.61.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.