MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 164.8% in the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 102,201 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $844.90 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $857.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

