Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rice Partnership LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.69.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

